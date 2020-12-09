e-paper
IIT Kharagpur students receive 1,000 job offers till Day 8 of final placement

IIT Kharagpur students receive 1,000 job offers till Day 8 of final placement

The jobs are across sectors such as software, hardware, analytics, consulting, core engineering, education, healthcare, banking and finance.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
         

Despite the pandemic situation, students of IIT Kharagpur secured more than 1,000 offers till the eighth day of the first phase of placements for the academic year 2020-21, a statement issued by the premier institute said.

For the first time, the final placements began on a virtual mode due to the pandemic.

Companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, American Express, Sony Japan, EXL Service, Oracle, Honeywell, TSMC, Rakuten, Cohesity, Amazon, Airbus, PwC, L&T, Wipro and Tata Steel, among others, have made the offers, the statement said.

The jobs are across sectors such as software, hardware, analytics, consulting, core engineering, education, healthcare, banking and finance.

More than 200 companies are participating in the first phase of the recruitment drive, mainly 25 per cent -27 per cent core companies, 65 per cent software, and 10 per cent consulting.

The students also bagged 30 international job offers from countries such as Japan and Taiwan, the spokesman said.

“The company mix in the first phase is fairly distributed and the students got their placements as per their domain choice, though software, data, and analytics took the major share of it. The performance is even reflected in the average salary which stands at Rs 19 LPA despite the odds,” spokesperson of the institute said.

“On the closing of Day 1, we had received 400 plus offers which became 900 on the fifth day and crossed 1000 by Day 8,” chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur Prof A Rajakumar said.

The first phase of placements at the institute will continue till December 11, with the next phase set to resume from the second week of January 2021.

“Though pandemic restricted some of the companies to offer more hiring numbers/profiles, IIT KGP achieved significant performance and reassured its legacy,” Rajakumar said.

