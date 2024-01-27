 ISRO recruitment 2024: Scientist, Technical Assistant and other posts notified - Hindustan Times
News / Education / ISRO recruitment 2024: Scientist, Technical Assistant and other posts notified

ISRO recruitment 2024: Scientist, Technical Assistant and other posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST

ISRO invites applications for Scientists/Engineers, Technical Assistants, Library Assistants and other posts.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Scientists/Engineers, Technical Assistants, Library Assistants and other posts. Once the online applications are active, candidates can submit them through the official website at www.isro.gov.in. The application's opening and closing dates will be released on February 10. The advertisement was published in the employment news on 27 January - 02 February 2024.

“Advt.No.URSC:01:2024 - The date of opening / receipt of online application and closing date of receipt of online application will be published on 10.02.2024 in respect of Advertisement No.URSC:01:2024 dated 27.01.2024 published in Employment News / Rozgar Samachar” reads the official notification.

ISRO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 224 vacancies.

Details:

Scientists/Engineers: 5

Technical Assistant: 55

Scientific Assistant: 6

Library Assistant: 1

Technician- B/ Draughtsman B: 142

Fireman A: 3

Cook: 4

Light Vehicle Driver A: 6

Heavy Vehicle Driver A: 2

The detailed notification will be released on www.isro.gov.in or www.ursc.gov.in.

Exam and College Guide
