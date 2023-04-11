ISRO YUVIKA result 2023 announced, check first selection list

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced results cum first selection list for its young scientist programme for school children called Yuva Vigyani Karyakram or YUVIKA 2023. Candidates can check and download the list from isro.gov.in or jigyasa.iirs.gov.in. ISRO YUVIKA result 2023 announced on isro.gov.in, check first selection list(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Names of 350 young scientists are mentioned in the first list of ISRO YUVIKA result 2023.

Selected candidates have been asked to check their email address and login to the web portal and submit their acceptance within three days (by 5:30 pm on April 13). If response is not submitted by the cut-off date, the seat will be allotteed to wait listed candidates and no further communication will be entertained, it added.

If seats remain vacant, a second list will be published on April 20. The programme will take place from May 15 to 26.

The merit list has been prepared considering various components: Performance in Class 8 or last conducted exam, online quiz, rank in Olympiad or equivalent, winners of sports competition, Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS members in last 3 years, and studying in village/rural schools located in Panchayat areas.

YUVIKA scheme has been launched with an aim of imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger students.

The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

Check the list here.