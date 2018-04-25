Jamia Millia Islamia declares Class 10 results, here’s how you can check

Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018: Jamia Millia Islamia declared the results of Class 10th board examination on Tuesday. Students can check results on the official website: jmicoe.in.

This year, the board declared the results within a record time of 21 days from the day of the last examination that was held on April 2. Around 537 students appeared in the examination that included 236 girls and 301 boys. This year, 92.37% boys and 85.04% girls cleared the examination successfully. Out of these, 127 girl students and 131 boy students secured distinction in various subjects.

Here’s where you will find the Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018 (jmicoe.in)

Jamia Millia Islamia Class 10 results 2018: Here’s how you can check the results

1) Visit the official website jmicoe.in

2) Click on the link ‘Result declared for Class 10 (Regular)’

3) A pdf with candidates name will open. The pdf contains information such as the candidates roll call, name, enrolment and marks secured.

The class 12 results will be put up on the official website shortly.