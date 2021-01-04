e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7

JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7

JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission on January 7.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
         

JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday, January 7, 2021, announce the date for JEE Advanced 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission via a webinar at 6pm.

Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle writes, “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!”

 

Earlier, Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15.

