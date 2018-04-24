JEE Main 2018 answer keys, OMR sheets released, check and raise objections here

JEE Main 2018 answer keys: The Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE-Mains) unit of the CBSE released the answer keys for its JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 exam (both online and offline) on its official website on Tuesday.

Candidates can check the answer keys and raise their objections until April 27 by clicking on the links below. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin to log in.

Direct Link to View/challenge answer keyof Paper 1.

Direct Link to View/challenge recorded responses of Paper 1

The scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of candidates who appeared for the pen-and-paper-based examination on April 8 have also been uploaded along with their recorded responses on the website. This will allow them to challenge the recorded responses if they differ from the ones marked on the OMR sheet. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin to log in.

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode only. A fee of Rs 1,000 per recorded response/question challenged will have to be paid.

In case the objection raised by the candidate is accepted by the board, the fee will be refunded and changes made accordingly. The CBSE’s decision shall be final in this regard.

Close to 12 lakh students had applied for the exam. Of them, only 2.2 lakh will be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination, which paves the gateway to IITs and other prestigious colleges. The JEE Mains 2018 results will be declared by April-end.

The examinationhad evoked mixed reaction from students across the country.

Mahendra Patel, a resident of Madhya Padesh who appeared for the exam at the YMCA Centenary School and College in Allahabad, said: “The JEE Main paper cannot be described as easy or tough. I attempted all the questions but the mathematics part was exhausting due to the complex nature of questions.”

“The physics portion of the paper, although in accordance with the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi, was tough in comparison to mathematics and chemistry questions,” said Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Physics questions were tough. I attempted all questions pertaining to mathematics and chemistry,” said Saurabh Shukla, a resident of Allahabad who appeared for the exam.

Candidates who took the JEE Mains in Lucknow were of the view that question paper in the first shift was quite lengthy and many of them could not answer all questions. They also described the question paper as “tricky”.

Both Riya and Aditi from Lucknow were of the view that they had to race against time as the question paper of the first shift was too long. “We had to struggle to complete the paper,” one of them said.

“Overall the paper was of moderate difficulty level. Chemistry questions were lengthy. A few students found it difficult to answer questions pertaining to organic chemistry. The cut-off will be similar to that of last year,” a teacher at a reputed institute in Bhopal said on the condition of anonymity.

