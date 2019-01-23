JEE MAIN 2019: Final answer key released by NTA at jeemain.nic.in, here’s how to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for JEE Main 2019 January examinations on its official website at jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2019 final answer keys used for scoring paper 1 on its official website or by using the direct link given below.

NTA had declared the results of JEE Main 2019 on Saturday, that was two weeks in advance.

JEE MAIN 2019 final answer key: How to check

Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in

At the left side of the homepage under notification section, click on the link that reads ‘Final answer key Used for scoring paper 1.’

A PDF will open

Check the answer key.

Note: ---5--- means that the question has been dropped and the students have been awarded full marks for the question – irrespective if the candidate has appeared or not for the same.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 12:36 IST