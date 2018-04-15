JEE main online 2018: Initial paper analysis

Some students in Jharkhand, who appeared in the JEE main online exam 2018 on Sunday, gave a mixed response while talking about the difficulty level of the examination.

Avinash Priyam, who appeared in the exam at the Tata Consultancy Centre in Dhanbad, said, “chemistry, which used to be tough earlier, was easy this year.” Priyam, a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Dhanbad, said “overall the papers were average, which were neither tough nor easy.”

Rohit Kumar, a Class 12 student of Doon Public School, Dhanbad, also said “the chemistry paper was easy but mathematics was tough. The paper of physics was also partially tough.”

A class 12 students from Bhopal Shivam Pandey said, “The paper was of moderate level. The paper had a equal weightage of class 11 and 12 syllabus. Some questions of mathematics were difficult and time consuming.”

The JEE Main online paper 1 exam was conducted at different centres in 258 cities throughout India and abroad (in two shifts in some cities) on Sunday. The examination will also be held on Monday. The CBSE had conducted the JEE Main 2018 in pen and paper mode on April 8.

(With inputs from Sanjoy Kumar Day in Ranchi and Shruti Tomar in Bhopal)