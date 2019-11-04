JEE Mains 2020 application window now open for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in

education

National Testing Agency has extended the date of online application form for JEE Mains 2020 for candidates from Jammu,Kashmir and Ladakh to November 8, 2019. Candidates from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window will remain open till November 8, 2019.

The computer based examination for JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from January 6 to January 11, 2019. The result of the examination is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the JEE Mains 2020 (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh candidates only).

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Fill Application for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh candidates’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new use, click on ‘New registration’ and provide all the necessary information

5.Once your registration id is created, go back to the log in page

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

9.Make payment

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.