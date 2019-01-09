JEE Mains B Arch exam analysis 2019: What students in Kota said after the paper on Jan 8

The first leg of the JEE Mains 2019 exam was held in morning and afternoon shifts on Tuesday across 11 cities of Rajasthan including Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Udaipur. Aspirants in Kota came up with mixed reactions to the examination on Tuesday.

CBSE Coordinator, Kota, Pradeep Singh Gour informed that a total of around 424 students out of 562 registered aspirants appeared in Tuesday’s morning shift of the B Arch paper of JEE Mains 2019.

He said that there were two examinations centers in Kota for Tuesday’s B Arch paper. Aspirants gave mixed reaction to the B.Arch Paper exam held on January 8.

One aspirant Sunidhi Tyagi (19) said that the aptitude part in the B Arch Paper was confusing while drawing paper was easier in comparison to the JEE Mains 2018 examinations. “Mathematics was a bit difficult than the aptitude and drawing part”, said Sunidhi. She said that the cut off in the 390 marks paper of B Arch could remain around 250 marks.

Another aspirant Achintya Krishna (20) described the B Arch Paper as easier with less difficulty level in Mathematics, aptitude and drawing part.

Nandan Anant Thegde (18) said that there were around 15 questions from General knowledge in the aptitude part which were easy. He also cited Drawing and mathematics as easier.

When asked about the first time held computer based test, an aspirant Ravi Kumar (17) said that “It was easier to change the response of the objective type questions in the examination paper than the OMR sheet of offline examination”.

Another aspirant Ayush Kumar Namdev (18) told that the interface in the computer based test was not upto the mark as entire examination paper was not available in a single screen.

A total of around 9.50 lakh aspirants have registered for the the JEE Mains examinations being held at 264 examination centers in the country.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:22 IST