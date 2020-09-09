e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Mains results 2020: Steps to check scores

JEE Mains results 2020: Steps to check scores

JEE Mains results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 on its official website. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday informed that the process for declaration of JEE Mains 2020 results is in progress and it will be announced soon. The tentative date for declaration of result is September 11.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2020 results: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The JEE Mains 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres across the country. The official answer key for JEE Mains exams was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations along with a fee of Rs 200 per question on or before 10 am on eptember 10, 2020.

