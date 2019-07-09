Jharkhand to set up 23 Eklavya schools soon for tribals

Ranchi State welfare minister Louis Marandi on Monday said that 23 Eklavya residential schools would be opened soon to provide quality education to the tribal students in Jharkhand.

“Currently two Eklayva residential schools at Bhandaria and Dhanbad are under construction. The construction works of other schools under the project would be started by end of the fiscal,” the minister said.

Eklavya residential school is a nationwide progaramme that aims to provide education to tribal children. Besides education, the students will be given training in sports and skill development. The institution also have special facilities for preserving local art and culture.

She said union ministry of tribal affair approved 69 Eklavya schools to Jharkhand, of which 23 were proposed to be built at Rs 524 crore by this fiscal.

Marandi, while reading out achievements of her department in the past four and half years at Suchna Bhawan in Ranchi, said the government worked on various fields including education, skill development, housing, tribal empowerment and livelihood, drinking water and minority welfare.

Marandi also underlined the works that are proposed to be done under 100-day plan. She said the government aimed to provide jobs to the maximum number of youth by imparting them quality training for enhancing their skills under the skills development campaign. She said government was committed to provide quality education to the tribal children in their own environment.

The government has also introduced incentive of Rs 1 lakh for tribal students who cracked UPSC civil service exams for preparation of Mains and interview, she claimed.

Over poor food delivery system, particularly for the tribals living in hilly areas of the state, she admitted the loopholes and assured to sort this problem out by working more efficiently on ‘Dakiya Yojana’, which aims to provide the food to the tribal population at the doorstep.

100-day work plan

Ø Implementation of “Shahid Gram Vikas Yojana” in villages of state’s freedom fighters such as Birsa Munda, Gaya Munda, Jatra Tana Bhagat, Beer Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Poto ho, Diva-Kishun and Telanga Khadiya.

Ø Setting up five nursing skill colleges in Gumla, Ranchi (Itki), Saraikela (Rajnagar), West Singbhum (Chaibasa) and Sahebgunj (Bhoganadih).

Ø Under “Targeting the Hard Core Poor Project,” around 2000 extremely poor families run by the women in these regions would be brought out of poverty.

Ø Astro Turf grounds to be built in Khunti and Gumla.

Ø Archery Training Centre in the Gumla district.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 19:51 IST