e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

JK govt set up advisory panel to frame policies for selection of candidates for professional courses

The advisory committee will frame policies for the smooth and transparent functioning of the board, besides the timely and efficient conduct of the entrance tests by it, said an official spokesperson, quoting the GDA order.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
JK government forms advisory panel to frame policies for selection of candidates for professional courses. (Representational image)
JK government forms advisory panel to frame policies for selection of candidates for professional courses. (Representational image)(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday set up an advisory committee to formulate policies for selection of candidates for admission to various professional courses in the state.

The chairman of the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations will be its convener, said an order issued by General Administration Department.

The advisory committee will frame policies for the smooth and transparent functioning of the board, besides the timely and efficient conduct of the entrance tests by it, said an official spokesperson, quoting the GDA order.

The committee shall also suggest measures for maintenance of records of the entrance tests conducted by the board and approve plans submitted by it for timely conclusion of the admission process, he added.

The committee shall also approve the board’s contingency plans to strengthen the existing infrastructure, besides its proposals for consideration of the government.

The committee will also approve annual report prepared by the board, the order said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:26 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News