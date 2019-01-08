JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir division Result : Students of govt schools, mostly girls, shine

Students of government schools, predominantly girls, have bagged more than half of the top-10 positions, including being toppers in Science and Arts, in the Class 12 board results of Kashmir division announced on Monday.

Among girls 54% passed as against 50% among boys with overall pass percentage of 52% after 69,969 students appeared in Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) higher secondary part-two examination in October 2018. The overall pass percentage has decreased in comparison to 2017 board exams when it was 61%.

The result gazette figures reveal that of the 95 students of arts, science, commerce and home science streams who have grabbed top 10 positions, 49 are from government schools and the rest from private educational institutions.

In Arts, 24 students have achieved the top 10 positions, out of which, 23 are girls. Eighteen of these 24 students are from government schools. The students of government-run educational institutions have walked away with first 5 positions scoring between 98% and 98.6% marks. Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh has topped the merit list in Arts with 493 out of 500.

In the science stream, of the 47 students in top-10 positions, 29 are girls. As many as 14 students, boys and girls, are from government schools. The students of government-run schools have achieved 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th rank scoring between 98% and 98.6% marks. A girl Wafeeqa Qazi of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal has scored the highest 493/500.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:29 IST