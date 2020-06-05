e-paper
Home / Education / JKSSB Class- IV Special Recruitment: Govt. refers 7052 vacancies in Jammu Kashmir

JKSSB Class- IV Special Recruitment: Govt. refers 7052 vacancies in Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Government today referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Jammu and Kashmir Government today referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

As per a communiqué of GAD, Accelerated Recruitment Committee, which was constituted vide Government Order No.559-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 14.05.2020, has identified and forwarded 7052 vacancies of Class-IV posts of nineteen (19) departments to General Administration Department for their further referral to J&K Services Selection Board under rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

The vacancies with department-wise/cadre-wise/category-wise breakup are to be filled under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) 2020.

It has been informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 have been notified vide S.O. 184 of 4th June, 2020 and published in the Special Edition of the Official Gazette.

The communiqué also indicates Break-up of the vacancies as per Reservation Rules (Vertical/Horizontal reservation) and Cadre of the post indicating the particular Division and District in respect of Divisional/District Cadre posts.

As for the referred vacancies, 3475 belong to district cadre, 3142 belong to divisional cadre (Jammu 1619, Kashmir 1523) and UT cadre comprises 435 posts. Among the district cadre include Anantnag, 324; Bandipora, 113; Baramulla, 472; Budgam, 320; Doda, 221; Ganderbal, 61; Jammu, 224; Kathua, 290; Kishtwar, 85; Kulgam, 115; Kupwara, 211; Poonch,50; Pulwama, 44; Rajouri, 213; Ramban, 106; Reasi, 80; Samba, 61; Shopian, 81; Srinagar, 236 and Udhampur, 168 vacancies.

