JNU inks pact with Indian Council of Medical Research for educational collaboration.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed an MoU with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday for institutional collaboration in education and research.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) were to promote and enhance interactions and collaborations between the faculty, staff and students of the university with the ICMR institutions through visits and exchange programmes, joint academic and research programmes.

The MoU was aimed at enhancing technological collaboration in the areas of national interest, the university said.

The cooperation will focus on faculty and student exchange programmes, increasing the opportunities for interaction among the members of the faculty and students between the schools and centres of the JNU and the ICMR institutions as well as creating visiting or adjunct faculty positions and short visits, it added.

Kumar emphasised on priorities to undertake joint research projects in the areas of bioinformatics, genomics, medical health economics, chemoinformatics, drug discovery, science policy, social medicine and community health etc.

He also said the possibilities of establishing a joint research centre would be explored for long-term collaborations.

