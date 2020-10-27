e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala CM urges govt colleges to obtain higher grading from NAAC

Kerala CM urges govt colleges to obtain higher grading from NAAC

Universities and colleges in government sector in Kerala should strive to obtain higher grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) so that they could get funding from the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:14 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Thiruvananthapuram
According to the state Higher Education department website, there are over 300 higher education institutions in Kerala.
According to the state Higher Education department website, there are over 300 higher education institutions in Kerala.(PTI file)
         

Universities and colleges in government sector in Kerala should strive to obtain higher grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) so that they could get funding from the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

At present, only 29 government colleges have NAAC accreditation and the numbers have to be increased, he said, inaugurating 47 building projects completed at various institutions of higher learning in the state.

“Only such institutions (with higher NAAC grading) were eligible for funds from the Central Government under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA),” he said during the function held through video conferencing.

According to the state Higher Education department website, there are over 300 higher education institutions in Kerala.

RUSA, a scheme of the Human Resource Development Ministry, provides central funding to state higher education departments and institutions to achieve the broad objectives of access, equity and excellence.

The NAAC, an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC), evaluates the higher education institutions to assess the quality status in terms of their performance related to the educational processes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning processes and various other parameters and accordingly grades them.

The projects inaugurated on Tuesday were part of the LDF governments commitment to improve the basic infrastructure and the standard of the higher education sector in the state while ensuring social justice, Vijayan was quoted as saying in a release.

About Rs 64 crore was spent on the projects spread across the state, he said, adding these included smart classrooms, labs, libraries, hostels for girl students, solar energy labs, incubation centres and community skill centres of world standards.

Among them one project each was at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kannur and MG and Calicut Universities. Three Community Skill Parks and fifteen government arts and science colleges also got new buildings.

The chief minister also informed that a state-level quality assurance cell has been set up under the Department of Higher Education.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding has been sanctioned for projects worth Rs.700 crore for the infrastructure development and academic development of colleges.

tags
top news
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Warner-Saha fifties guide SRH to 219/2
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Warner-Saha fifties guide SRH to 219/2
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
Stay focused on the big picture in Nepal | HT Editorial
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In