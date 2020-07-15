Kerala Plus Two Results 2020: How to check Kerala DHSE 12th results online

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:31 IST

Kerala Plus Two Results 2020: The Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results will be announced on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE examination will be able check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in after the results are declared. The Kerala DHSE class 12 results will also be available on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

Around 5.25 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala Plus two examination which was conducted in March 2020. However, the exams were later postponed and conducted in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can also check their results from the following websites:

Keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, Prd.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference