Home / Education / Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Board class 10 results declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Board class 10 results declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the examination can check their SSLC results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala SSLC Result 2020.
Kerala SSLC Result 2020.(HT file)
         

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on Tuesday declared the Kerala SSLC or class 10 exam results on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the examination can check their SSLC results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

Check Kerala SSLC Results live updates here

This year, nearly four lakh students were registered for the class 10th board exam, which was scheduled to be conducted from March 10 to 24. However, some papers were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which was later held from May 26 to 30.

Here’s the direct link to check Kerala SSLC Results.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results:

1. Visit the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Your Kerala SSLC Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of the scorecard if possible.

