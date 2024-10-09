KTU Exam Calendar 2024-25: UG exam and result dates announced at ktu.edu.in, download PDF here

KTU Exam Calendar 2024-25: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram, has released the exam calendar for 2024-25 for undergraduate courses. Students can check the KTU exam calendar 2024-25 (for November 2024 to January 2025 and April 2025 to June 2025) on the official website of the university, ktu.edu.in. KTU Exam Calendar 2024-25: Exam dates for undergraduate courses announced (ktu.edu.in, screenshot)

Also read: UGC NET result 2024 live updates

The exam calendar mentions slot-wise dates for end semester examinations and the tentative schedule for course-wise results. The detailed timetables including time schedules will be published later, the university said.

Here's the KTU exam calendar 2024-25 for UG courses:

These are the tentative dates for result announcement:

BTech S7 (R,S) (2019 scheme): January 25, 2025

BTech S6 (S) (2019 scheme): March 7, 2025

BTech S5 (R,S)(2019 scheme): January 28, 2025

BTech S4 (S) (2019 scheme): March 6, 2025

BTech S3 (R,S) (2019 scheme): January 27, 2025

BTech S2 (S) (2019 scheme): March 6, 2025

BTech S1 (R,S) (2019 scheme): March 18, 2025

BArch S9(R,S) (2016 scheme): January 25, 2025

BArch S8(S) (2016 scheme): February 11, 2025

BArch S6(S) (2016 scheme): February 13, 2025

BArch S5(S) (2016 scheme): January 26, 2025

BArch S4(S) (2016 scheme): February 16, 2025

BArch S3(S) (2016 scheme): January 28, 2025

BArch S2(S) (2016 scheme): February 12, 2025

BArch S1(S) (2016 scheme): January 28, 2025

BArch S6 (S) (2021 scheme): February 28, 2025

BArch S5 (R,S) (2021 scheme): January 18, 2025

BArch S4 (S) (2021 scheme): March 1, 2025

BArch S3 (R,S) (2021 scheme): February 24, 2025

BArch S2 (S) (2021 scheme): February 27, 2025

BArch S1 (R,S) (2021 scheme): March 20, 2025

BHMCT S7 (R,S): January 26, 2025

BHMCT S6 (S): March 15, 2025

BHMCT S5 (R,S): January 28, 2025

Also read: Kerala launches new entrance training programme benefiting over 8 lakh students

BHMCT S4 (S): March 16, 2025

BHMCT S3 (R,S): March 12, 2025

BHMCT S2 (S): February 20, 2025

BHMCT S1 (R,S): March 18, 2025

BDes S7 (R,S): February 13, 2025

BDes S6 (S): February 27, 2025

BDes S5 (R,S): March 5, 2025

BDes S4 (S): March 1, 2025

BDes S3 (R,S): January 30, 2025

BDes S2 (S): March 1, 2025

BDes S1 (R,S): February 25, 2025

BDes S1(R) (2024 scheme): March 28, 2025

BBA S1 (R): March 25, 2025

BCA S1 (R): March 18, 2025

Navratri holiday, MTech results

In a recent notification, KTU said that all educational institutions under the university will remain closed on October 11 on account of Navratri celebrations.

Also read: JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2025 dates live updates

Through a separate notification, KTU informed that MTech S1 (S, FE, 2015 scheme) examination results for the Palakkad cluster have been announced. The results can be downloaded from the ‘result’ tab of the university website and in student and college login.

For further details about KTU exams and results, students should visit the official website of the university.