Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
Lessons for Tamil Nadu govt school students through TV: Minister K A Sengottaiyan

Speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, he said the schedule for classes and timings would be announced when chief minister K Palaniswami inaugurates the classes.

Jul 09, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Erode
Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Lesson for students of Tamil Nadu government schools would be taught through television channels not online, state School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, he said the schedule for classes and timings would be announced when chief minister K Palaniswami inaugurates the classes.

The Minister’s announcement on Wednesday with regard to online classes had triggered a debate since government school students largely hail from poorer sections of society and may not have the wherewithal such as smart mobile phones.

He had said five private TV channels would telecast the classes at the scheduled time for free.

There was opposition in some quarters, especially parents, who opined that the children were not prepared for online classes.

He had also said preparatory work was on for conducting the classes, which would begin after July 13.

Referring to class XII students, the Minister said government is ready to allot examination centres for all 34,842 students who were unable to write the board exam on March 24 due to the coronavirus spread.

The examination centres would be established wherever required for all the students who missed their last board exam. The re-exam would be held on July 27.

