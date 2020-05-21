e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Madhya Pradesh D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed by MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed by MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the D.El.Ed exam 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MP D.El.Ed exam was scheduled to be held on June 2

education Updated: May 21, 2020 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP D.El.Ed exam postponed
MP D.El.Ed exam postponed(HT File)
         

Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the D.El.Ed exam 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MP D.El.Ed exam was scheduled to be held on June 2. MPBSE has issued a notice regarding the postponement. the revised datesheet will be released in the due course of time.

MPBSE has also tweeted the information on its official twitter handle. Candidates who are registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any update on the revised schedule of the MP D.El.Ed exam.

Check official notice of MP D.El.Ed postponement here

MP Board has already cancelled the remaining class 10th examination in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state. The class 10th students will be marked on the basis of their performance in the exams that have already been conducted.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has released a revised datesheet for conducting the MP Board class 12th pending exams. The MP Board 12th exam will be conducted from June 9 to 16, 2020.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In