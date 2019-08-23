Maharashtra Board HSC Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared today at mahresult.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:48 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Class 12 supplementary examinations results 2019.

The results are expected to be out at around 1pm and students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their marks on mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra 12th supplementary result2019:

1) Visit the Maharashtra board official result website at mahresult.nic.in

2) Click on ‘HSC Examination Result July 2019’

3) Enter roll number and mother’s first name on the login page

4) Click on ‘view result’

5) Results will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

This year 1,28,914 students had appeared in the MSBSHSE Class 12 supplementary examination, out of which nearly 35,000 were from Mumbai.

The exams was held in July for students who could not clear the regular examinations conducted in February or for those who could not take it due to any other reason.

Students can apply for a photocopy of their answersheets between August 26 and September 14.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande from Mumbai)

