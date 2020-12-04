e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra CM congratulates Gobal Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale

Maharashtra CM congratulates Gobal Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale

Disale informed the CM that he will use seven crores prize money to increase education quality through the teacher innovation fund.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 08:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI file )
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Solapur ZP School teacher Ranjitsinh Disale who has been chosen for the coveted one million dollars Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Disale informed the CM that he will use seven crores prize money to increase education quality through the teacher innovation fund.

“Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called Ranjitsinh Disale and congratulated him. During the conversation, Disale informed CM that he will use his 7 crores prize money to increase education quality through the teacher innovation fund,” CMO said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also congratulated Disale for this achievement.

“Convey my heartiest greetings and felicitations to Shri Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from ZP school in Paritewadi, Solapur district on being chosen for the coveted 1 million dollars Global Teacher Prize 2020, which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation,” the Governor of Maharashtra tweeted.

“Shri Disale’s work of generating interest about education among children from rural areas, through innovative ideas and use of technology is commendable and worthy of emulating by others,” Governor of Maharashtra added.

