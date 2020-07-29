e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, 93.32% pass, girls outsmart boys

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, 93.32% pass, girls outsmart boys

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: This year, girls have outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 96.99%, while the pass percentage of boys is 93.90%.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students after their 10th SSC Result were declared online at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Students after their 10th SSC Result were declared online at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday announced the results of the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board examination on its official website. A total of 93.32% of students passed the examination.

Follow Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 live updates

This year, girls have outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 96.99%, while the pass percentage of boys is 93.90%.

The highest pass percentage has been recorded in the Konkan region, where 98.77% of students have passed the examination while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in the Aurangabad region, where 92% of students passed the exam.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: MSBSHE board class 10 results declared at mahresults.nic.in

A total of 5,39,373 students have secured first division with merit. A total of 5,50,809 students have first division, 3,30,588 students have second division, and 80,334 have third division.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results online

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results

Alternatively, students can also check their MSBSHE SSC results from the following websites:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Touch the sky with glory’: INS Kolkata welcomes Rafale contingent
‘Touch the sky with glory’: INS Kolkata welcomes Rafale contingent
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court
Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court
Babul comes out in support of Alia, slams trolls over Sushant’s death
Babul comes out in support of Alia, slams trolls over Sushant’s death
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In