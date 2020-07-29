e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: MSBSHE board class 10 results declared at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: MSBSHE board class 10 results declared at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020.
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020.(HT file )
         

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday declared the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exam results on its official website. A total of 93.32% of students have passed the examination.

Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

MSBSHE had scheduled the Maharashtra SSC examinations to be conducted from March 3 to March 23. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper.

Earlier, the Maharashtra board had announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Alternatively, students can also check their MSBSHE SSC results from the following websites:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

