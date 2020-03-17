Maharashtra to merge international board with SSC-HSC education board

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:24 IST

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to merge the international board with the state secondary and higher secondary educational board.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the merger decision was taken to ensure quality education for all children.

It said the government was of the view that there should not be two examination boards.

As per the new education policy, the State Council for Education Research and Training will prepare a curriculum of international standards, the release said.

In another decision, the state government approved the formation of a nagar parishad (urban council) for 18 villages left out of the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.