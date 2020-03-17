e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Maharashtra to merge international board with SSC-HSC education board

Maharashtra to merge international board with SSC-HSC education board

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the merger decision was taken to ensure quality education for all children.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to merge the international board with the state secondary and higher secondary educational board.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the merger decision was taken to ensure quality education for all children.

It said the government was of the view that there should not be two examination boards.

As per the new education policy, the State Council for Education Research and Training will prepare a curriculum of international standards, the release said.

In another decision, the state government approved the formation of a nagar parishad (urban council) for 18 villages left out of the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

tags
top news
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Coronavirus: Uber suspends pooled rides in these countries to limit virus spread
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News