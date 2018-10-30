Make Purnia University a centre of excellence, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the newly opened Purnia University would help in revival of the region’s “glorious past”.

“I had made a promise to open a university in Purnia and fulfilled it within two years. Now, you should take a pledge to make it a centre of excellence,” Kumar told teachers and students of the newly opened university.

Kumar, who handed over land documents to the university, said the institution was moving in the right direction to achieve the status of a learning centre worth emulating. “Within a short period, the university has done a lot,” he said and called upon students attend their classes regularly.

“Students and teachers are backbone of any academic institution and we are hopeful that the new university will touch zenith under the leadership of vice chancellor Rajesh Singh, who is a visionary,” the chief minister said. He assured the university that funds would not be a constraint in its development.

Kumar said educated girls helps in building society in various ways and appealed for their maximum enrolment in colleges and university.

The chief minister announced that the state would have five more medical colleges and said the neighbouring Kishanganj district would have Pashu Vigyan Kendra (veterinary science centre).

Earlier, the vice chancellor presented university’s progress report of six months and said it had been in touch with many foreign universities.

The chief minister also inaugurated the universities administrative building, senate hall, badminton court, seminar hall and released a souvenir on the occasion.

The chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Krishna Kumar Rishi and Krishna Nandan Verma.

Pataliputra University vice chancellor Gulab Chand Jaiswal and Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (Madhepura) counterpart Awadh Kishor Roy were also present on the occasion.

CM CAUTIONS AGAINST RUMOURS ON QUOTA

Addressing the divisional conference of scheduled caste people here, the chief minister said no power on earth could end job reservation benefits. He cautioned the people against rumours regarding move to abolish quota.

“Our government is committed to help the marginalised section of people and bring them into the mainstream of society,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s stand on reservation and said “Our government has extended the reservation up to judiciary.” He said scheduled caste students living in hostel would be given free food and monetary assistance.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 16:41 IST