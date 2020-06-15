e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: BSEM declares Manipur HSLC results

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: BSEM declares Manipur HSLC results

Manipur HSLC 2020: In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the board did not organize a press conference for the declaring of the HSLC results.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manipur education minister Dr Th Radheshyam (blue shirt) along with other BSEM officials on Monday declared the Manipur HSLC examination results.
Manipur education minister Dr Th Radheshyam (blue shirt) along with other BSEM officials on Monday declared the Manipur HSLC examination results.
         

Manipur HSLC 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on Monday declared the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examination 2020 on its official website. However, the students can see their marks on the official website around 2 pm.

Students who have appeared in the Manipur BSEM HSLC examination 2020 can check their marks online at bosem.in or manresults.nic.in around 2 pm.

Also Read: Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s how and where to check Manipur HSLC result

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the board did not organize a press conference for the declaring of the HSLC results.

Nearly 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur BSEM HSLC or class 10 examination in 140 examination centres across the State.

BSEM conducted the HSLC examination from February 17 to March 5.

Students can check the results of successful candidates, toppers list, and list of students eligible for compartmental examination here.

tags
top news
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In