MH CET LLB (3 years) result 2019 declared. Check MAH Law result at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Directorate of Higher Education has declared the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MH CET) Law 2019 results for the 3 year LLB programme on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 36513 candidates had appeared for the exam.

According to the merit list issued on the MH CET website, Priyanka Uday Mashelkar, Sagar Rathod and Neel Karnik have topped the MH CET LLB exam by scoring 133 marks out of 150.

MH CET 2019 examination was conducted on June 1.

The scorecard will be made available to the students from the centralised admission process website mahllb3admission.in once the admission process starts.

MH CET Law 2019 result: How to download

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link, “MAH-LLB (3 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course)”

Click on the result link

A PDF file will open that contains roll number, name and score.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 09:37 IST