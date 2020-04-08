Missing school? Check out these websites and learning resources to keep your mind ticking

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:02 IST

With schools closed because of the Covid-19 lockdown, any child wanting to access e-learning portals to upgrade his or her knowledge can check out this list compiled by Hindustan Times.

1. Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA): DIKSHA hosts more than 80,000 curriculum-linked and curated content pieces in 15 languages. The wide range of educational material includes explanation videos, experiential content, activities, quizzes, interactive games, lesson plans and worksheets, all of which create an engaging learning experience.

Link : DIKSHA’s free mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android phones) or website: https://diksha.gov.in

2. E-Pathshala: NCERT has uploaded 1,886 audio files, 2,000 videos, 696 eBooks (ePUB format) and 504 flip books for classes I to 12 in different languages on e-Pathshala.

Website: http://epathshala.nic.in or http://epathshala.gov.in

3. National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER): NROER has 14,527 files including 401 collections, 2779 documents, 1345 interactive content pieces, 1,664 audio files, 2,586 images and 6,153 videos in different languages.

Website :http://nroer.gov.in/welcome

4. SWAYAM: SWAYAM is a national online education platform that hosts 1,900 courses covering school education (grades 9 to 12) and higher education (under graduate and post graduate programmes).

Website: https://swayam.gov.in

5. SWAYAM PRABHA: SWAYAM Prabha has 32 DTH TV channels transmitting educational content 24/7. These channels are available for viewing all across the country using DD, Free Dish Set Top Box and Antenna. The channel schedule and other details are available on the portal. These channels cover both school education (Classes 9 to 12) and higher education (undergraduate and postgraduate programs).

Website: https://swayamprabha.gov.in

6. YOUTUBE CHANNELS: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also run YouTube channels for secondary and senior secondary level subjects.

7. PODCAST: CBSE launched a Podcast app ‘CBSE-Shiksha Vani’, which is available on Play Store for Android phone users.

8. NATIONAL DIGITAL LIBRARY OF INDIA: The National Digital Library of India is an integration platform for schools, colleges, universities, teachers, students, lecturers, differently-abled pupils, and anybody who has a willingness to learn.

Website: https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in/

9. IIT Pal: Students who are interested in getting online coaching for IIT entrance exams can access lectures on physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology on the official website of National Testing Agency.

Website: https://nta.ac.in/LecturesContent

Source: Central Board of Secondary Education, ministry of human resource development and National Council of Educational Research and Training