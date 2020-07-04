e-paper
Home / Education / MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check Madhya Pradesh class 10 results

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check Madhya Pradesh class 10 results

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the MPBSE board exam can check their MP Board Class 10th Results online at our HT Result portal or at mpbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020.
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday, July 4, announced the Madhya Pradesh class 10 results on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the MPBSE board exam can check their MP Board Class 10th Results online at our HT Result portal or at mpbse.nic.in.

Check Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result live updates here

Around 11.5 lakh have appeared in the MPBSE class 10th board exam this year.

Students can also check their MP Board class 10 results on the following websites:

mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, mp10.abplive.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Students can also check their Madhya Pradesh class 10 results 2020 on following Mobile apps:

MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

MP Mobile App on Window App store

MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2020 on HT Result Portal

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020: 

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

In 2019, MP Board class 10 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 27 in which 11.32 lakh students appeared. The pass percentage of students in the Class 10 MP board exams 2019 was 61.32%.

Last year, Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar topped the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams with 499 marks out of 500.

Not welcome: Japan's Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China's Xi Jinping
India's Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and ZyCoV-D ready for human trials
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended till November 30
MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in, here's direct link to check
'Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded'
Apple's new survey hints at radical cost-cutting change for iPhone 12
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
