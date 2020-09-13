e-paper
NEET 2020: Education Minister extends best wishes to candidates

The Minister is hoping that similar to the JEE examination, NEET candidates will also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and write their exams with patience, self-control and self-confidence.

education Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (ANI)
Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extended his best wishes to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidates on Sunday.

Follow NEET 2020 live updates

“My best wishes to all the NEET candidates who will be writing the examination today. I believe that the NEET candidates will also follow the corona guidelines, like JEE candidates and write their examination with complete patience, self-control and self-confidence,” the Minister said (roughly translated from Hindi). 

Pokhriyal also appreciated the State governments for following the health guidelines issued by the Centre and making compliant arrangements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arrangements have been made by all the State governments in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Government of India and thank all the States for this. My best wishes to all the candidates of the NEET exam again!” he added.

The NEET is being held on Sunday across the country. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam.

