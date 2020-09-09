e-paper
NEET 2020: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking postponement of exam

NEET 2020: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking postponement of exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed three petitions which amongst other things sought postponement of NEET citing Covid 19 and facilitation of candidates in containment zones to write the exam.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:49 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020
NEET 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed 3 petitions which amongst other things sought postponement of NEET citing Covid 19 and facilitation of candidates in containment zones to write the exam.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that similar petitions were already dismissed by the top court on August 28 and review petition against that order had also been rejected by the court.

“All arrangements have been made. Everything is over. Review petition was also dismissed,” the bench remarked.

Senior counsel Arvind Datar appearing for the petitioners pointed out the difficulties of candidates in Bihar to give the exam stating there are only 2 examination centres in the state.

“There are only 2 examination centres (in Bihar) - Patna and Gaya,” Datar said pointing out the difficulties which candidates in other parts of the state may face to reach the examination centres.

Senior counsel KTS Tulsi and advocate Shoeb Alam, both for other sets of petitioners, highlighted the plight of students in containment zones who won’t be allowed to come out to write the exam.

Alam asked the court to issue a direction to treat NEET admit cards as curfew passes so that such students in containment zones will not face difficulties while travelling to examination centres.

The bench which also comprised Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah however said that it was not inclined to entertain the matter.

Earlier on August 28, the apex court had dismissed a similar plea by students seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET 2020 scheduled for September. “Life must go on,” the top court had remarked while dismissing that case.

The JEE main exam has already been conducted as per schedule from September 1 to 6.

A review petition filed by six ministers from non-BJP ruled states against the August 28 order was also dismissed by the apex court on September 4.

NEET is scheduled to be conducted on September 13.

PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans
Bars reopen in Delhi: 7 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana compares Mumbai to Pakistan: ‘Death of democracy’
BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
