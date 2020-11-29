NEET Counselling 2020: Round-2 allotment letter to be released tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:07 IST

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Monday release the allotment letter of NEET qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

“Final Result for Round 2 of UG 2020 Counselling is Now Available. Downloading of Allotment letter facility will be available from 30th Nov, 2020,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

After the allotment letter is released, candidates will be able to download their NEET allotment letter 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

The registration for second round of counselling began on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

How to download NEET allotment letter 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the allotment letter link flashing on the homepage

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its print out for future use.