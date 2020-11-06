e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET counselling result 2020 to be declared today after 2 pm at mcc.nic.in

NEET counselling result 2020 to be declared today after 2 pm at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The MCC will on Friday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling Result 2020
NEET Counselling Result 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Friday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for first round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. The NEET Counselling result will be declared after 2 pm today, a statement on the official website reads. The result was scheduled to be declared on November 5 but was delayed.

Candidates who are registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

top news
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In