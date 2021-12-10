AKTU students launch virtual campaign for online exam, seek Yogi's intervention

In the wake of the threat of new Covid variant Omicron, a number of students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, have sought intervention of governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for cancellation of offline exam.

They are against the offline December semester exams as declared by the university. The students have launched a virtual campaign to press for their demand.

Engineering students are running hashtags on twitter as they fear offline exams require students to travel to their colleges or to exam centres for which they are not prepared. The students argue they are not against exam but want university to make it hybrid (both offline and online) so that students may have the choice.

"AKTU wants to hold offline exam despite knowing that Omicron is increasing these days. On the other hand, all other universities are holding their exams online. Parents are worried about their children," reads a tweet sent out by one Ravi with #aktuOnlineExam.

Students even cited MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's December 6 tweet in which he said exam at the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University be held online for convenience of students.

A student asked why AKTU could not provide the option for both online and offline exams: “When other state's university (MP) can do the same for students residing in villages, the same can be done here too. There is still time. Please think you are playing with mental health!”

In another tweet, tagging the university, another student said, "Please help AKTU students. The university is taking exams in offline mode. It is difficult for many students to reach their centres and write exams. We are demanding for blended mode (online & offline) both so students have an option to decide."

When contacted, AKTU vice chancellor prof Vineet Kansal said the university was keeping a watch on the situation. "Given the present situation, exam will be held offline and students must prepare for it. More than two lakh candidates are to appear in December exam," he said.

Technical education secretary Alok Kumar said they were watching the situation and instead of online campaign, the students must concentrate on studies.