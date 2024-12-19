Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allahabad High Court gives relief to 3 boys expelled for bringing non-veg tiffin in school

PTI |
Dec 19, 2024 03:27 PM IST

It is alleged in the petition the Principal of the school had objected to the children getting non-vegetarian food in school and expelled them.

The Allahabad High Court has come to the aid of three minor children, who were expelled from a school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in their tiffin, and asked the district magistrate to ensure they are admitted to another school within two weeks.

In its order on December 17, the court directed that the case will be heard afresh on January 6, 2025. (File) (File)
In its order on December 17, the court directed that the case will be heard afresh on January 6, 2025. (File) (File)

Where, how to check CAT Result 2024 when announced- Live Updates here

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Sabra and three others from Amroha, a bench comprising Justices Siddharth and SC Sharma directed the district magistrate of Amroha to get these children admitted in some other school affiliated to the CBSE within a period of two weeks and file an affidavit of compliance before this court.

It is alleged in the petition the Principal of the school had objected to the children getting non-vegetarian food in school and expelled them.

XAT Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the right to education of the children has been affected by the conduct of the school.

In its order on December 17, the court directed that the case will be heard afresh on January 6, 2025.

JAC Jharkhand board 10th, 12th exam 2025 datesheet released

"In case no affidavit is filed by the district magistrate, Amroha, he shall be personally present on the next date," it said.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On