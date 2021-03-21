IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated the state's first formal indigenous language and knowledge system school in East Kameng district, an official release said on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.

Khandu said the school will help in promoting and preserving indigenous traditions, culture and language, it said.

He lauded the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for the initiative and Pai Dawe for donating land for the Gurukul-type institution.

Khandu said his government is committed to preserving the indigenous culture of the state and has established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, for which he has earned the praise of people from even the neighbouring states.

"People from our neighbouring states congratulated me. Many of them have lost their indigenous identity. We Arunachalees have woken up at the right moment," Khandu said.

He appealed to indigenous leaders to suggest ways to the department for preserving cultures and languages.

"Being a Monpa, I follow Buddhism. My culture is safe as it is institutionalised. We learn and earn degrees in Buddhism. Therefore, we need to establish institutes that teach our kids their respective indigenous culture, heritage, language, way of living and take pride in it," he said.

The chief minister, however, emphasised that modern education cannot be ignored and should go hand-in-hand.

He thanked the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya group for taking up the responsibility to impart formal education to the students of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko.

He said 3 crore has been earmarked for the development and upkeep of the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal cm pema khandu arunachal pradesh arunachal pradesh schools + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
news

Lapses in institutional processes over resignation of faculty: Ashoka varsity

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Ashoka University acknowledges lapses in institutional processes over resignations of political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian from its faculty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT photo)
Representational image. (HT photo)
news

Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department warned schools and colleges against patronising such activities by religious groups.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department warned schools and colleges against patronising such activities by religious groups.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
news

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The annual report released by Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted that there were 1.25 million active records in SEVIS for F-1 and M-1 students during calendar year 2020, a 17.86% decrease from calendar year 2019.(AFP File Photo/Representational Image)
The annual report released by Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted that there were 1.25 million active records in SEVIS for F-1 and M-1 students during calendar year 2020, a 17.86% decrease from calendar year 2019.(AFP File Photo/Representational Image)
news

Chinese and Indians account for 47% of international students in US: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Students from China and India accounted for 47% of all active foreign students in the US in 2020, according to latest official figure
READ FULL STORY
Close
The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
news

Covid-19: Schools in Puducherry to be shut from March 22 till May 31

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for classes I to VIII from March 22 till May 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM Sambalpur has launched its Executive MBA programme for working professionals to encourage entrepreneurship and digital transformation.
IIM Sambalpur has launched its Executive MBA programme for working professionals to encourage entrepreneurship and digital transformation.
news

Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The two-year Executive MBA programme launched by this management institute will follow a ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy in the blended mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
news

Indians studying at London universities register 'astonishing' growth

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
According to new data released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 13,435 Indian students are enrolled at London universities, up a massive 87 per cent on the previous year's 7,185 students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
news

Punjab educational institutions shut till March 31, check details

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the key weaknesses cited in the NAAC report for abysmal show of BN College, set up in 1889 and ranked higher with B++ grade earlier, is that “many of the faculty members are actively engaged in the political activities of the state that affects the academic work of the college..(HT file)
One of the key weaknesses cited in the NAAC report for abysmal show of BN College, set up in 1889 and ranked higher with B++ grade earlier, is that “many of the faculty members are actively engaged in the political activities of the state that affects the academic work of the college..(HT file)
news

NAAC points to politicking as Bihar’s yet another top college slides to ‘C’ rank

By Arun Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • After the 156-year old Patna College was ranked ‘C’ in 2019 by NAAC, another premier institution of Bihar, 132-year old BN College has also slid significantly from ‘B++’ to be ranked ‘C’ two years later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The meeting of the vaccination committee chaired by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reviewed the prevalence of the pandemic and steps taken to combat it so far and decided to launch "mask Puducherry" movement to ensure all people used the face mask to prevent the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) will commence catch up classes from April 5 for students of class 2 to 10 across 80,000 government schools in the state.(File photo)
Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) will commence catch up classes from April 5 for students of class 2 to 10 across 80,000 government schools in the state.(File photo)
news

Bihar: Students to learn regional languages, environment during catch-up classes

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The 3-month catch-up classes will not only focus on bridging learning gap of conventional subjects but also on enhancing regional language’s ability among students besides environment study, art and yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Twitter / @SpaceX)
Representational image. (Twitter / @SpaceX)
news

Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur, Bhopal and Rourkela

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST
In an online programme on this occasion on Thursday, Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), encouraged the students to explore their entrepreneurship skills in the space domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Subramanian.(REUTERS)
Arvind Subramanian.(REUTERS)
news

Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor of Ashoka University

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor of Ashoka University after Mehta; students, faculty stage protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(ANI)
File photo of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(ANI)
news

Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that as per the rules, the state government has also decided to shut one school out of two schools running within a radius of one km.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP