Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated the state's first formal indigenous language and knowledge system school in East Kameng district, an official release said on Sunday.
The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.
Khandu said the school will help in promoting and preserving indigenous traditions, culture and language, it said.
He lauded the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for the initiative and Pai Dawe for donating land for the Gurukul-type institution.
Khandu said his government is committed to preserving the indigenous culture of the state and has established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, for which he has earned the praise of people from even the neighbouring states.
"People from our neighbouring states congratulated me. Many of them have lost their indigenous identity. We Arunachalees have woken up at the right moment," Khandu said.
He appealed to indigenous leaders to suggest ways to the department for preserving cultures and languages.
"Being a Monpa, I follow Buddhism. My culture is safe as it is institutionalised. We learn and earn degrees in Buddhism. Therefore, we need to establish institutes that teach our kids their respective indigenous culture, heritage, language, way of living and take pride in it," he said.
The chief minister, however, emphasised that modern education cannot be ignored and should go hand-in-hand.
He thanked the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya group for taking up the responsibility to impart formal education to the students of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko.
He said ₹3 crore has been earmarked for the development and upkeep of the school.
Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school
Lapses in institutional processes over resignation of faculty: Ashoka varsity
Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12
Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Chinese and Indians account for 47% of international students in US: Report
Covid-19: Schools in Puducherry to be shut from March 22 till May 31
Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur
Indians studying at London universities register 'astonishing' growth
Punjab educational institutions shut till March 31, check details
NAAC points to politicking as Bihar’s yet another top college slides to ‘C’ rank
- After the 156-year old Patna College was ranked ‘C’ in 2019 by NAAC, another premier institution of Bihar, 132-year old BN College has also slid significantly from ‘B++’ to be ranked ‘C’ two years later.
Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19
Bihar: Students to learn regional languages, environment during catch-up classes
- The 3-month catch-up classes will not only focus on bridging learning gap of conventional subjects but also on enhancing regional language’s ability among students besides environment study, art and yoga.