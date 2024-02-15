BITS Pilani steps into design education, launches BITSDES in Mumbai

BITS Pilani announced the launch of BITS Design School (BITSDES) intending to create a future-focused design school that combines technology, business, and entrepreneurship in design education. According to the media release, students who are a part of BITSDES will gain access to and benefit from the 1,80,000+ BITS Pilani Alumni Network spanning 55 countries.

According to a press release by BITS Pilani, the design school BITSDES will be set up in Mumbai and will introduce a four-year, residential, Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme in the academic year 2024-25, followed by a Master’s Degree programme and a Faculty Development programme for Design Educators over the next two years.

“Design is increasingly pivotal in addressing the complexities of the new age. From manufacturing to services, and retail to technology, design is shaping the future of how businesses approach problem-solving and innovation. BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency-based approach, and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

