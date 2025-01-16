BPSC row: No interim relief from HC, but PT result to be subject matter of final outcome of petition

Patna High Court on Thursday heard petition demanding re-test of the 70th combined competitive examination in view of alleged irregularities filed by students backed by Jan Suraj Party of Prashant Kishor for around 80 minutes and refused to stay the result, but made it clear in the order that “any result of the preliminary examination, conducted by the Commission, will be the subject matter of the final outcome of this petition”. BPSC prelims result to be subject matter of final outcome of petition: Patna HC

After hearing the petitions in the first half, the single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel reserved the order, which came in the evening. The court has fixed January 31 as the next date of hearing.

The court has sought counter affidavit on all the points raised in the petition from the BPSC by January 30. There were 14 petitioners in the case.

“At this stage, I am not inclined to grant any interim relief, as prayed by the petitioners. The senior counsel for the respondents are directed to file detailed parawise counter affidavit on or before January 30, 2025,” said the bench.

“It is made clear that any result of the preliminary examination, conducted by the Commission, will be the subject matter of the final outcome of this petition,” it added.

Earlier, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the question paper had been leaked, several candidates were not given the question papers, a day prior to the examination, the Commission changed the center of candidates, separate exams were held on two different dates and the questions papers were also circulated on social media X.

The counsel also submitted that the irregularities are not only confined to the Bapu Pariksha Parisar but also incurred at about 28 different examination centers which was reported by the candidates who appeared on those examination centers.however, the counsel for the BPSC opposed the arguments.

The petition was filed on Thursday under Article 226, seeking re-test of the BPSC exam and embargo on publication of result till the re-test is held. Article 226 of the Constitution of India gives High Courts the power to issue directions, orders or writs (habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, quo warranto, and certiorar) to any person or authority, including the government, within the court's jurisdiction to enforce fundamental and non-fundamental rights provided under Part III of the Constitution, or for any other purpose.The case was mentioned on Friday last.