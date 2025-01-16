Odisha constitutes 16 member panel to develop curriculum framework under NEP 2020

The Odisha government constituted a 16-member committee on Thursday to develop the state curriculum framework in alignment with the National curriculum framework. In a notification, the School and Mass Education department said that a state steering committee was formed under the chairmanship of Prof Nityananda Pradhan, retired principal of the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

"In order to develop the State Curriculum Framework (SCFs) under the ambit of National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP-2020), and in alignment with the National Curriculum Framework with local contextualization, the government have been pleased to form a state steering committee under the chairmanship of Prof Nityananda Pradhan," the notification said.

The School and Mass Education Department additional secretary will function as member Convenor of the committee.

The state government on Wednesday had issued a notification for the implementation of the NEP, 2020 in all schools in Odisha. The state government had, in November last year had announced the implementation of the NEP in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year.

As suggested by the NEP 2020, the new education system will follow a 5 3 3 4 education system where the students will spend 5 years (pre-primary and Grade 1-2) in strengthening their foundation, 3 years in the preparatory stage (Grade 3-5), 3 years in the middle stage (Grade 6-8) and rest 4 years (Grade 9-12) in the secondary stage.

The foundational stage will be for children aged 3 to 8 at Anganwadi/pre-school, Class 1 and Class 2 with emphasis on flexible, multilevel, play/activity-based learning and the curriculum and pedagogy of early childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

