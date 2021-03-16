Can’t order private schools for fees waiver, says Bihar education minister
- The Bihar government on Tuesday informed the Assembly it had no powers to ask private schools to waive fees as the private institutions have their own management and internal resources system to run their establishment.
However, the government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.
This was stated by education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who was replying to a short-notice question raised by RJD’s Bhai Virendra, who said parents were being asked by the management of private schools to deposit fees for the last one year despite a provision made by government for exemption of the same on account to the pandemic.
“We have Bihar Private Schools ( Fee Regulation) Act, 2019, under which the government has powers to regulate fees of private institutions,” said Chaudhary, adding that the government, however, had no authority to give directions to private schools to waive fees. He said the Act was brought in to ensure private schools do not charge exorbitant fees.
Replying to another question, the minister said Urdu subject continues to remain in the compulsory category in the matriculation examination and there has been no change in it. He was replying to a question raised by AIMIM MLA Aktarul Iman, who sought to know whether Urdu had been shifted from compulsory category to optional category. “No, nothing has changed. Urdu is in the category of mother tongue,” the minister said.
In reply to another question, the minister said an inquiry committee had been formed to probe allegations against the principal of a 10+2 school at Sarmera in Nalanda district that he purchased substandard laboratory equipment, books and other items from school fund on the last date of his service before his retirement on December 31, 2020. It has also been alleged the principal did not take approval of the school management committee before using the funds.
“Prima facie, charges against the principal appear to be true. A report will be submitted in the next one month. Suitable action would be taken after that,” Chaudhary said.
No plans for truck scanners at border checkpoints
Excise minister Sunil Kumar told the Assembly there was no proposal for setting up of five full body truck scanner (FBTS) at five interstate check points for scanning of trucks entering or exiting the state. He said the department had been able to gain success in checking illegal consignments, including liquor, through the check points through surveillance system, CCTV cameras and human and technical intelligence.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that university campuses, in the last few years, have no longer remained inclusive spaces that safeguard freedom of expression and individual liberties
Primary schools opened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
