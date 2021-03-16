IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Can’t order private schools for fees waiver, says Bihar education minister
However, the Bihar government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.(HT file)
However, the Bihar government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.(HT file)
news

Can’t order private schools for fees waiver, says Bihar education minister

  • The Bihar government on Tuesday informed the Assembly it had no powers to ask private schools to waive fees as the private institutions have their own management and internal resources system to run their establishment.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:36 PM IST

The Bihar government on Tuesday informed the Assembly it had no powers to ask private schools to waive fees as the private institutions have their own management and internal resources system to run their establishment.

However, the government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This was stated by education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who was replying to a short-notice question raised by RJD’s Bhai Virendra, who said parents were being asked by the management of private schools to deposit fees for the last one year despite a provision made by government for exemption of the same on account to the pandemic.

“We have Bihar Private Schools ( Fee Regulation) Act, 2019, under which the government has powers to regulate fees of private institutions,” said Chaudhary, adding that the government, however, had no authority to give directions to private schools to waive fees. He said the Act was brought in to ensure private schools do not charge exorbitant fees.

Replying to another question, the minister said Urdu subject continues to remain in the compulsory category in the matriculation examination and there has been no change in it. He was replying to a question raised by AIMIM MLA Aktarul Iman, who sought to know whether Urdu had been shifted from compulsory category to optional category. “No, nothing has changed. Urdu is in the category of mother tongue,” the minister said.

In reply to another question, the minister said an inquiry committee had been formed to probe allegations against the principal of a 10+2 school at Sarmera in Nalanda district that he purchased substandard laboratory equipment, books and other items from school fund on the last date of his service before his retirement on December 31, 2020. It has also been alleged the principal did not take approval of the school management committee before using the funds.

“Prima facie, charges against the principal appear to be true. A report will be submitted in the next one month. Suitable action would be taken after that,” Chaudhary said.

No plans for truck scanners at border checkpoints

Excise minister Sunil Kumar told the Assembly there was no proposal for setting up of five full body truck scanner (FBTS) at five interstate check points for scanning of trucks entering or exiting the state. He said the department had been able to gain success in checking illegal consignments, including liquor, through the check points through surveillance system, CCTV cameras and human and technical intelligence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school fee waiver private schools in bihar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The University Grant Commission has ordered the recognition of CAs as Post Graduate degree holders. HT file photo
The University Grant Commission has ordered the recognition of CAs as Post Graduate degree holders. HT file photo
news

UGC grants Post Graduate Degree status to CAs

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
In a major decision, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced that CA qualification will be equivalent to a Post Graduate (PG) degree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that the pandemic has exposed a serious digital divide and he cited instances of students taking their own lives due to lack of access to smartphones when classes moved online. He also pitched for having a national computer curriculum.(PTI file)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that the pandemic has exposed a serious digital divide and he cited instances of students taking their own lives due to lack of access to smartphones when classes moved online. He also pitched for having a national computer curriculum.(PTI file)
news

University campuses have no longer remained inclusive spaces: Tharoor in LS

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that university campuses, in the last few years, have no longer remained inclusive spaces that safeguard freedom of expression and individual liberties
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents holding protest against School fee during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)
Parents holding protest against School fee during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)
news

Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Bihar government said on Tuesday that it will look into the issue of private schools charging tuition fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
news

Karnataka Minister warns of action against schools for COVID guideline violation

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This comes after the state government had issued a notification that does not grant permission to schools for conducting physical classes for standards 1 to 5 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
news

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Speaking at a private university's event here via video conferencing, Khan also stressed the need for improving the quality of education if the country is to reap the dividends of being a "young nation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shut

PTI, Gandhinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Of the 33 districts in Gujarat, tribal-dominated Dahod tops the list with a shortfall of 1,087 classrooms, followed by Banaskantha with 662, Anand 596, Bhavnagar 506 and Bharuch with 496.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said. (Representative image)(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Covid-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said. (Representative image)(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
news

12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:47 PM IST
As many as 12 teachers and two others at a government school in Mancherial district of Telangana on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students from Nursery to Class 5th started attending schools though in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The students and teachers wore masks and used hand sanitisers. (Representative image)(AFP)
The students from Nursery to Class 5th started attending schools though in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The students and teachers wore masks and used hand sanitisers. (Representative image)(AFP)
news

Primary schools open in Kashmir after a year

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • Primary schools opened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Madras sets up an advisory board to reach significant goals. PTI
IIT Madras sets up an advisory board to reach significant goals. PTI
news

IIT Madras establishes Institute Advisory Board to incorporate global practices

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The objective of the board is to encourage IIT Madras to accelerate research and development through international practices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
news

Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister said, "Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We have decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We will also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)
A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)
news

DU online exams 2021: Important instruction for candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
news

Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker with waiver of registration fees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.(PTI file)
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.(PTI file)
news

Govt committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence: Harsh Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan inaugurated multiple facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19

PTI, Surat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Since the educational institutions re-opened in Surat in February 2021 after being shut following the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, so far 118 students and teachers in the city have tested positive for the viral infection, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP