Delhi govt introduces special modules on new criminal laws for senior secondary students

The Delhi government on Friday launched a special module on the three new criminal laws for students of senior secondary classes to enhance their legal awareness. Delhi govt introduces special modules on new criminal laws for classes 11, 12

According to a circular, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Delhi has developed new modules on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam for classes 11 and 12.

"The primary objective of this initiative is to cultivate a sense of responsibility among students and educators regarding the issues of emotional and physical violence, ensuring they are equipped to address these matters effectively," the circular stated.

It said that all government, government-aided, and unaided private recognised schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) have been instructed to share the modules with all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and students.

The three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1 this year, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.