Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12
Over 200 students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women will mentor 1,000 girl students of Delhi government schools in grades 9 to 12 under the AAP dispensation's "Education Mentoring Programme" launched on Saturday.
The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.
According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BTech, MTech, PhD and MBA students of the university will mentor these students. Initially 200 students will mentor 1,000 students, he said.
"Our world is becoming a knowledge economy, with dedicated research and innovation quickly becoming key to progress.
"Although our nation is seeing some major innovations in every field of work, these innovations are mostly led by men. The participation of women is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), he said.
He said with the Education Mentoring Programme, the Delhi government wants to empower students of Delhi in the fields of STEM.
"We want our students, especially our girls, to receive the right guidance, which will help them build sustainable innovations. It is our vision that our girls equally dominate the STEM sector," Sisodia said.
Under the Education Mentoring Programme, each IGDTUW mentor will guide five girls studying in grades 9 to 12, clearing their doubts related to careers in STEM, share strategies for clearing entrance exams, support in accessing learning resources and motivate them as they transition from school to colleges and careers.
