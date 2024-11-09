Menu Explore
Delhi schools exempted from paying additional charges for upgrading to senior secondary level

PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 09, 2024 08:42 PM IST

The LG's order, which follows a high court decision, will exempt such societies or schools from paying additional floor area ratio (FAR) charges

Primary or middle schools can be upgraded to senior secondary institutions without having to any additional charges to DDA, as per an order by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

This will liberate them from "red tape and the harassment of running around to the education department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)", it said. (HT File)
This will liberate them from "red tape and the harassment of running around to the education department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)", it said. (HT File)

The LG's order, which follows a high court decision, will exempt such societies or schools from paying additional floor area ratio (FAR) charges, a statement said on Saturday.

This will liberate them from "red tape and the harassment of running around to the education department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)", it said.

The LG has also directed that the DDA modify its lease deeds with the societies to this effect. Accordingly, the DDA has issued a standard operating procedure for the conversion or upgrade of primary or middle schools to senior secondary schools.

As per the SOP, while such schools will be able to avail the additional FAR for such an upgrade, they will not be required to pay any charges for the same, it stated.

Societies and schools will now apply for an NOC to the DDA for availing the additional FAR, along with permission of the education department for the upgrade, certificate of affiliation from the boards (CBSE, ICSE, etc.) and a certificate of income tax exemption, the statement said.

The DDA will thereafter ascertain whether the applicant does not have any pending dues towards ground rent, etc. and has not occupied any additional area, and provide the NOC without any additional FAR charges, it said.

The upgrade of societies or schools will have to conform to the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) norms and get its lay out plan approved by the concerned authority as per law, it added.

Exam and College Guide
