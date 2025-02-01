Education Budget 2025: Samagra Shiksha and PM POSHAN schemes see higher allocation this financial year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 8th Union Budget has allocated ₹78572 crores to the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy for the financial year 2025-26. National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme launched in 2008 provides for one lakh Scholarships of ₹ 6000/- per annum (`500/- per month) at class IX stage which continues up to class XII subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. HT File Photo

Sitharaman kicked off the allocations for the education ministry with the announcement of setting up 50,000 Atal Tinkering labs in government schools to cultivate the spirit of curiosity and innovation among students and to also foster scientific temper in their minds.

Central Sector Schemes/Projects

Towards the Central Sector Schemes/Projects, the government has decided to allocate ₹429 crores, which includes Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme (DHRUV) and National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme which has received ₹55 crores and ₹374 crores respectively. Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme (DHRUV) is an initiative to provide guidance from prominent persons in their field to selected talented students.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme launched in 2008 provides for one lakh Scholarships of ₹6000/- per annum (`500/- per month) at class IX stage which continues up to class XII subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. The objective of the scheme is to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue the secondary stage i.e. up to class XII.

Other Central Sectors

This year, the other central sectors like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and National Bal Bhawan, have received a total of ₹15430 crores to carry out their functions.

Samagra Shiksha and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) initiatives under the National Education Mission received an allocation of ₹41250 crores and ₹12500 crores respectively. Both initiatives received an increased allocation compared to the previous budget where they were granted ₹37010 crores and ₹10000 crores respectively. The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) received a total allocation of ₹7500 crores compared to ₹4500 crores received in the previous budget allocation.

New India Literacy Programme (NILP) and Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) saw an influx of funds this year with the centre allocating ₹1250 crores and ₹160 crores respectively for both initiatives.

