Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government has consistently prioritised the education and healthcare sectors and urged students to focus on skill-based knowledge and become job creators rather than job seekers. Govt has consistently prioritised education, healthcare: Arunachal CM

Speaking after inaugurating three infrastructure facilities at Dera Natung Government College here, Khandu said the government is committed to bridging infrastructure gaps across educational institutions. The facilities are a new administrative block, a prefabricated badminton and judo hall, and a recreation hall.

Paying tribute to former education minister Dera Natung, the chief minister said the institution named after him continues to uphold his vision of empowering youth through quality education.

He congratulated the college's principal and faculty for maintaining strong academic growth, noting that the college currently has over 4,600 students across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, supported by 14 academic departments.

He encouraged students to actively participate in sports, stressing that sports instil discipline, leadership, and a healthy lifestyle.

Khandu further informed students about the state government's scholarship initiative for students securing admission in the world's top 150 universities, under which the government provides full sponsorship. He urged students to take advantage of the opportunity and pursue global exposure.

He said the government is upgrading infrastructure across institutions while simultaneously implementing academic reforms to bring education standards in line with global benchmarks.

He announced that two science centres with planetariums will be established in Namsai and Dirang, with approvals already granted, to promote scientific learning among students.

Emphasising skill development, Khandu highlighted emerging opportunities in sectors such as hydropower, MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurship.

He encouraged students to focus on skill-based education and become job creators rather than job seekers. He also mentioned various government initiatives, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, Startup support programmes, and the Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park.

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