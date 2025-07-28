IIM Kozhikode, Emeritus launch ‘Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management Programme’ for leaders

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has collaborated with Emeritus and launched the Leadership Coaching for High Performance and Talent Management programme for leaders. This initiative aims to equip senior professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the dynamic workplace, focusing on coaching-driven influence over directive management. IIM Kozhikode.

The programme is scheduled to begin on September 10, 2025, and end on September 13, 2025. It will combine online sessions with a four-day on-campus networking experience at IIM Kozhikode for registered applicants.

The programme fee structure is INR Rs. 1,50,000 + GST.

Minimum graduates or Diploma holders with more than 10 years of work experience are eligible to apply for this programme

Candidates will get certificates from IIM Kozhikode

As per a press statement issued by IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said that “Coaching is no longer a support function, it is a strategic necessity for leadership success and this programme is designed to empower leaders to unlock human potential, build trust and produce societies that thrive on non stop learning and high performance”

As per the press statement, through this program, the participants will be able to:

1. Develop coaching competencies to inspire high-performing teams

2. Apply coaching psychology in real-world business and talent contexts

3. Build a leadership brand backed by IIM Kozhikode’s academic excellence

4. Gain actionable insights through practical assignments, role plays, and live case discussions

5. Earn an exclusive IIM Kozhikode certification to enhance professional credibility

The programme features lessons on Coaching psychology, Performance coaching, Talent development, and Leadership strategy.