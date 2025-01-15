IIM Raipur inaugurates 5th batch of Executive Master of Business Administration

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, conducted the inaugural ceremony for the 5th Batch of the Executive Master of Business Administration (eMBA). The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Niharika Rai, HR Leader, Microsoft Security IDC along with Prof Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur and other faculty and staff members.

“Our two-year Executive MBA program is designed such that it will not only increase your knowledge base but also give a holistic development through exposure to international universities. The cohort this year represents a remarkable diversity of industries and expertise, which will foster collaborative growth. After these two years of learning, you will become an alumnus of IIM Raipur. Make out the maximum of your time in these two years," said Dr Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur.

The average age group of this year’s intake is 34. The 5th batch boasts a diverse range of student body, comprising individuals with experience from various industrial backgrounds. The major sectors include insurance, finance, healthcare, commerce, automotive etc. The participants will also spend 15 days in IIM Raipur campus over two campus visits, mentioned the press release.

